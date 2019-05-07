The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds is back with another performance machine on its near-perfect runway. This time, it's a Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

JBPR has been busy publishing video of some of the world's most powerful production cars after testing the cars against their manufacturer claims, but the 911 GT2 RS is one of the most impressive so far. Porsche says the sports car will do 211 mph, but the driver here was able to clock 219 mph before reaching the safe zone for braking. JBPR's runway is one of the flattest in the world and offers superior grip to regular streets.

Weighing only 3,241 pounds and packing a 3.8-liter flat-6 twin-turbo engine with 690 horsepower makes the top speed not much of a surprise. Like the other high-performance cars we've watched on the runway, the 911 GT2 RS makes 0 to 60 mph look like a video game. And 0-100 mph? The testament to German performance engineering makes it look like a big, fat piece of cake.

Although video hardly captures the sense of speed, viewers should keep their eyes locked on the virtual speedometer placed in the video. How quickly the 911 GT2 RS clips off speed is astonishing. In less than three seconds, the speedometer flies by the 60 mph mark. It's almost hard to keep up with the speed until the car reaches higher speeds in its sprint past 200 mph.

JBPR has posted a few other high-speed runs from its test facility. We also saw drivers take the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon over 200 mph and a Ford GT make the dash down the runway. Catch up on those after watching the 911 GT2 RS in the video above.