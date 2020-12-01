Ford's added a new performance range-topper to its Mustang Mach-E lineup. It builds on the previously announced Mustang Mach-E GT by adding power and a few upgrades designed for the track.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series is currently the fastest production car around the Nürburgring. If you'd like to park one on your driveway, you'll need at least $326,050. Thankfully the car comes pretty much fully loaded at this price.

Audi has made some major motorsport announcements. The brand with the four rings will quit Formula E after the next season and form new entries for the Dakar Rally and the new LMDh category for endurance racing. The latter should see Audi once again chasing outright victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford reveals new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition packing 480 hp

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series: Track athelete comes with 720 hp, $326,050 price tag

Audi quits Formula E to focus on Dakar Rally, Le Mans return via LMDh

Car seats as birth control? A new study explains the decline in 3-child families

2021 Isle of Man TT canceled due to coronavirus

Audi E-Tron EVs add urgency to plan making production sites CO2-neutral by 2025

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 is about to kick off

Tesla suspension investigated by NHTSA; Model Y, Model X recalled

Bentley embraces its true self with tweed interior options

VW-based Ford electric vehicle will reportedly be built in Germany