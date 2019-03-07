Chevrolet has been caught testing a prototype for its next-generation Trax subcompact crossover SUV.

Expected on sale in the fall as a 2020 model, the new Trax is still heavily camouflaged but looks to feature a bold design similar to the current Blazer.

The powertrain offerings should consist of one or more 4-cylinder engines with turbocharging, and buyers should be able to choose from front- or all-wheel drive. The current Trax is fitted exclusively with a 1.4-liter turbo-4 good for 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet.

2020 Chevrolet Trax spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It isn't clear what platform resides underneath but an updated version of the current generation's Gamma II design is likely. An alternative is General Motors next-generation modular design for unibody crossovers, known as VSS-S.

The VSS-S is one of four modular platforms or “vehicle strategy sets” GM plans to use by 2025. The others include VSS-F for front-wheel-drive cars, VSS-R for rear-wheel-drive cars, and VSS-T for body-on-frame vehicles.

A debut of the 2020 Trax at next month's 2019 New York International Auto Show is a strong possibility. A redesigned Buick Encore is due about the same time. Stay tuned.