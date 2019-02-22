McLaren Special Operations is back once again to show off its capabilities, and this time the special editions unit has created a stunning McLaren 600LT Spider.

Set to debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the 600LT Spider by MSO wears a gorgeous color combination of Dove Gray and Napier Green. The bright green is applied in minor splashes throughout the exterior and interior to provide a contrast for the silky gray color and a link to the 600LT's predecessor, the 675LT, which was offered in Napier Green. Yet, MSO doesn't simply apply paint for the green accents. The unit derived a process from McLaren's GT3 and GT4 race cars which applies paint to flexible film for a higher-quality color match. In this case, the green film finds a home on the front splitter, sills, door inserts, and rear diffuser.

McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO

The same green color is also used on the brake calipers, contrast stitching inside the car, and a 12 o'clock hash mark on the steering wheel.

Additionally, MSO loaded up the special 600LT Spider with carbon-fiber exterior accessories in a satin finish. The retractable hard-top roof, however, is finished in Carbon Black. The same lightweight material is awash in the cabin. Carbon fiber is used for the door inserts, tunnel sides, and optional carbon-fiber racing seats from the Senna. If the appointments don't sound special enough already, MSO also adds "600LT" headrest embroidery, an Alcantara headliner, and "600LT" branding on the throttle pedal, and an MSO dedication plaque.

McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO

The 600LT by MSO will be on display at the Geneva motor show this March as a guide for potential 600LT customers. McLaren said about half of its buyers chose to send their cars to MSO for further customization. With MSO's abilities and taste, it's easy to see why.