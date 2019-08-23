Lamborghini late on Thursday provided a glimpse of a new car set to be unveiled at next month's Frankfurt International Motor Show.

The shadowy teaser doesn't reveal much, though what we can see is a light signature and double-bubble roof similar in design to Lamborghini's Terzo Millennio electric concept unveiled in 2017.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

The Frankfurt debut isn't thought to be a new electric Lamborghini but rather a plug-in hybrid code-named LB48H. The plug-in hybrid system is thought to be a V-12-based setup destined for the Aventador replacement, with an electric motor powering the front axle and the staple 6.5-liter V-12 powering the rear.

Such a setup would make the car eligible for the World Endurance Championship's new Hypercar class, something Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali recently said he was open to.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

Late last year, we learned the LB48H may be able to glow in the dark and pack as much as 838 horsepower with the hybrid powertrain. Forty-nine hp will supposedly come from the electric motor, while the V-12 will make 789 hp. Instead of heavy battery packs, the car could feature supercapacitors, a technology that featured in the Terzo Millennio concept.

The price for all this? Rumors point to something in the vicinity of $3 million, though we've also heard the LB48H is already sold out. Lamborghini is thought to be readying only 63 examples, a reference to the company's founding year, 1963.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

Those who can't swallow the idea of a hybrid raging bull? Tough luck. The firm previously said the Aventador SVJ will be the final V-12 Lamborghini without hybrid power in some form.

We'll have all the details soon as the Frankfurt auto show starts September 10. For our full coverage, head to our dedicated hub.