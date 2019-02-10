Lebanon Ford in Ohio strikes again. For years, the dealership has offered rather affordable high-horsepower Mustangs. Now, it'll sell anyone a 725-horsepower F-150 for $39,995.

The truck deal is pretty much identical to the one for the Mustang: Any buyer can choose the F-150 they want, configure the truck exactly as they want it, and then choose from a few supercharger and turbocharger kits. Lebanon Ford Performance installs the parts and dials everything in. The dealer made it clear the freedom of choice is the best part. Although, the advertised $39,995 price doesn't include a top-of-the-line F-150 by any means. The cost includes a 2019 F-150 regular cab truck XL Sport with rear-wheel drive. The dealer made it clear that configurations, options, and other accessories will increase the price.

LFP gives buyers three supercharger options: Roush, Whipple, and Procharger. The dealer also offers a Hellion Street Sleeper kit that mounts two 57-millimeter turbos under the hood. That's $4,000 more than the $39,995 price, however. The dealer said the twin-turbo kit is the most capable of the bunch and promises the truck will make 650 horsepower.

The Whipple 2.9-liter supercharger promises the 725 hp advertised and includes a warranty for the parts. The Roush supercharger is rated for 650 hp and also includes a warranty. The Procharger Stage II kit includes an optional warranty as well as the promise of 650 hp.

Those who don't need a truck in their life and only want this kind of power in a sports car, fear not. LFP still offers similar schemes for Mustangs, including a 1,200-hp Mustang GT for less than $40,000. On a budget? The Mustang with a factory turbo-4 engine with 550 hp for only $32,000 should do.

With the success of the Mustang program and expansion to the F-150, it's likely only a matter of time before we see an Explorer with power to rival the Corvette Z06.