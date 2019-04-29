The 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M arrive in dealerships this summer and a configurator has been launched on the German automaker's website.

Importantly, the configurator reveals pricing details for the two performance SUVs, with the X3 M starting at $70,895 and the X4 M at $74,395. Both figures include destination.

Those prices net you the standard models, which come with a 3.0-liter inline-6 delivering 473 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. You also get 20-inch wheels, sport seats with leather trim, and a number of M-branded goodies including specific M displays in the digital instrument cluster.

Opt for the 503-hp Competition models and you're looking at $74,050 for the X3 M and $81,395 for the X4 M. Those are some hefty increases but the Competition models come with a number of extras, including 21-inch wheels, a sport exhaust, and thickly bolstered seats with leather trim.

2020 BMW X3 M Competition

Standard performance includes 0-60 mph acceleration in about 4.0 seconds and a governed top speed of 155 mph. Opt for the available M Driver's Package and top speed rises to 174 mph in the standard models and 177 mph in the Competition models.

Potential rivals to the X3 M and X4 M include the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe, which have just been updated, as well as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.