We sat down for an interview with Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai-Kia's new global design boss, and learned that he has an obsession with Porsche 911s and is into purity of design. The man who replaces the legendary Peter Schreyer has his sites set on legends, not just sales, but you'll be surprised to hear his definition of the term crossover.

Ford designers are testing a new 3D virtual design system that could mean the end for pencils and paper. The Gravity Sketch headset and controllers allow designers to use gestures to create their designs, scale them up or down, and virtually get inside to see how they will fit. Five global design studios are part of the trial, and Ford says the system can cut design time significantly.

The journey for the Mazda Miata actually began in 1976. Inspired by British roadsters, especially the Lotus Elan, the little Miata came to fruition in 1989 as a 1990 model and proved that big V-8 power or the latest technology weren't needed to create driving pleasure. It wasn't a new idea. It was just a better version of an old one.



Hyundai's chief designer: We're chasing legends now, not just sales

Pencils down: Ford trials 3D virtual reality design program to reduce development time

1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata: 100 Cars That Matter

2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots and video

Volkswagen's beach buggy is back and this time it's electric

One less pedal, quicker lap times: 2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE gains 10-speed automatic transmision

Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition toasts the past

Uber to offer free rides to fans of Super Bowl loser

Tesla turned a profit at the end of 2018; Model Y coming by end of 2020

Shell acquisition of charging network Greenlots points to juice as the new gas



















