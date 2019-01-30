Hyundai's chief designer: We're chasing legends now, not just sales





Luc Donckerwolke

Luc Donckerwolke is one of us.

The 53-year-old designer—born in South America, trained in Brussels, and chief designer for a South Korean global automaker—speaks with a soft French timbre that rises and falls mid-sentence. It makes every clause of every sentence sound like a playful question.

He smiles in a captivating way that erases the entourage of two, sometimes three, people that accompany him almost everywhere he goes.

Even in his office in South Korea, a glass nest perched high above a neutral-colored and softly lit cavern that doubles as Hyundai’s design dome, Donckerwolke’s big presence defies his soft approach. The people follow him around his office, too.

His attitude is grounded, even though his resume and experience read other-worldly.

Donckerwolke is only a few months into his tenure as Hyundai’s global design boss. It was a telegraphed ascension after Peter Schreyer, a name and concept—and glasses—that had become synonymous with Hyundai and Kia design like Ian Callum with Jaguar, Henrik Fisker with BMW. It’s no understatement to say that Schreyer was responsible for making Hyundai and Kia cars that people actually meant to buy.

Peter Schreyer

Donckerwolke isn’t Schreyer. He doesn’t want to be.

He also doesn’t stray far from the picture you’d draw of the man who penned the Lamborghini Murcielago and Gallardo, and Bentley Flying Spur and EXP 10 Speed 6. He dons a crisp, dark blazer over a light-colored turtleneck sweater today—and in almost every picture available of him—and speaks in hushed tones.

Some of what he’s saying could come from our lips. Other ideas remind us that we’re talking to one of the most avant garde auto designers of the last 30 years.

———

“I have a big addiction with Porsche 911s,” he says. (Ed’s note: Same.)

Donckerwolke owns several generations of the cars and loves them, he says.

They represent to him the golden ring of design and his expression of what vehicles strive to be. “Pure breeds.” His eyes light and his smile widens. The uvular R’s in his French accent roll a little longer in both words.

His almighty concept of function in a “pure breed” has been formative in his career. Donckerwolke points to the 911, Jeep CJ-5, original Mini Cooper, and Citroen 2CV as unvarnished species. The Land Rover Range Rover, another automobile that he admits a fascination with, is one more.

“Before, the typology of the cars were clear: You had the sedans, the station wagons, you had coupes and then suddenly there’s this animal for off-road…that needed to become more civilized—the SUV,” he says.

The only thing civilized about the original Range Rover was its suspension, he said.

Where we go from there is where Donckerwolke’s soft talk, quiet smile, and charming intonation carry a big stick.