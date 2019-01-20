Karma and Pininfarina to collaborate on EVs

Follow Viknesh



2017 Karma Revero

Karma, the electric car startup born out of the remains of the original Fisker, has teamed up with Italian design house and fellow EV startup Pininfarina to collaborate on future electric cars.

The two firms announced Thursday that they will work together and that the first results of their collaboration could come as early as the second quarter of 2019.

Without mentioning specifics, Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori said in a statement that his firm has been tasked with helping Karma by lending its expertise in design.

2020 Karma Revero facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Karma's sole product is the Revero extended-range electric sedan, which was launched for 2017 but is actually an updated version of the Fisker Karma originally launched for 2012. Karma is testing prototypes for a Revero facelift and is expected to reveal the updated car soon. It's possible Pininfarina helped with the fresh design.

The collaboration with Pininfarina is the first in a new series of partnerships Karma will look to initiate as part of a growth plan referred to as the Value-Forward strategy. Other partnerships will fall in the areas of connectivity, performance, artificial intelligence, shared mobility platforms and electrification, Karma CEO Lance Zhou said in a statement.

He added that Karma will look to solidify its presence in the luxury car arena here in the United States initially before expanding to other markets. The company is based in California and has a plant in the state's Moreno Valley.