Climate action could put an end to unlimited speeds on Germany's famed Autobahns





Bugatti Veyron owner hits 250 mph on the Autobahn

A new set of proposals could drastically alter laws on Germany's famed Autobahns and make no speed limits a thing of the past.

Reuters reported Friday that the government is set to pore over a series of draft proposals from the National Platform on the Future of Mobility to tackle climate change and reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions. In the process, the new regulations could put speed limits on its famed "no limits" areas on the Autobahn. The speed limits would be part of a plan to curb transport emissions, which according to the report, have not fallen since 1990.

Specifically, the areas where Autobahns currently do not impose a speed limit may be hit with a 130 kph (80 mph) speed limit in 2023. The particular set of proposals also call for new fuel tax increases, an end to diesel car subsidies, and quotas for automakers to sell a certain number of electric and hybrid cars. The actions would deliver half of the emissions cuts deemed necessary.

DON'T MISS: Germany's second-biggest city to introduce diesel bans on May 31 (2018)

The cuts come as Germany faces steep fines from the European Union if it does not get its emissions under control and meet the new EU targets. Germany has failed to meet the newly imposed emissions targets as the country aims to protect its all-important auto industry.

However, the speed limits on the Autobahn isn't certain. The National Platform on the Future of Mobility will finalize its recommendations in March and they will shape the final climate change law Germany plans to enact this year. Officials cautioned that not every recommendation in the drafts will be part of the final package as Germany cleans up its emissions.