2020 BMW M340i will set buyers back $54,995





BMW's new M340i M Performance sedan will cost $54,995 when it goes on sale next summer.

The German luxury brand announced pricing for the stylish sport sedan on Tuesday. Should you want all-wheel drive, the price rises to $56,995. Both figures include a mandatory $995 destination fee.

The base price will slide buyers behind the wheel of a 3-Series powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 that makes 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The sedan also features an 8-speed automatic transmission. But, purists will scorn at the fact BMW will not offer the M340i with a manual transmission.

2019 BMW 3-Series (330i M Sport)

The brand previously revealed that the regular 330i model, which will feature a revised turbo-4 that makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque will be priced from just over $41,000. The 330i is being introduced for 2019 while the M340i is a 2020 model.

All 3-Series models receive vastly improved technology and connectivity features over the sixth-generation car. The latest infotainment system with voice recognition, driver-assistance features, smartphone accessibility is on hand.

Specific features include self-parking technology, an 8.8-inch touchscreen and 5.7-inch digital display for instruments, phone-as-key technology, Microsoft Office compatibility, and more are packed into the M340i.

2020 BMW M340i xDrive

No matter if buyers choose the rear-wheel-drive M340i or all-wheel-drive M340i xDrive, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential is standard. Other improvements include new suspension technology called lift-related damper control to reduce body movement and smooths out vibrations, larger front and rear brakes, and sport seats as standard equipment. Buyers will have the option to select a premium option with leather and color-contrasting stitching. The exterior receives a more aggressive look, in general, to play on its M division roots.

When potential buyers do arrive at showrooms to look over the redesigned 3-Series, they shouldn't expect to find a new Sports Wagon variant. BMW has axed the wagon as more customers move to crossovers and SUVs.

Check back for our first-drive impressions of the redesigned BMW 3-Series later today.