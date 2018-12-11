New VW Jetta GLI reportedly set for 2019 Chicago Auto Show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen launched a redesigned Jetta earlier this year and soon the sporty GLI version will arrive.

Autoblog managed to learn from VW that the compact sport sedan will make its world debut next February at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The reveal is expected to take place in the days leading up to the show's February 9 opening day.

Prototypes for the new Jetta GLI have been testing on public roads for over a year. The car will benefit from all of the attributes of the redesigned Jetta's MQB platform, plus a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with potentially more juice than the outgoing model’s 210 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque.

We also know that a manual transmission will be offered though it isn't clear if the car's automatic option will be the 8-speed automatic found in the regular Jetta or a dual-clutch unit like in the outgoing GLI.

Production for North America will take place at VW's plant in Puebla, Mexico; it's the same plant responsible for most Golfs sold here, as well as the Tiguan. And sales should commence in the second half of 2019, meaning the car should arrive as a 2020 model.

For more Chicago Auto Show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.