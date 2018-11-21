Get ready for winter with the 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Winter is just around the corner, and Ram has rolled out a special 1500 designed to tackle the harsh conditions, especially those experienced in the Northeast.

Called the 1500 North Edition, the special truck is currently hitting dealers as a 2019 model and lists from $47,585, including destination.

That's a lot of coin for a pickup truck, even a full-sizer like the 1500, but the 1500 North Edition is loaded with extras geared toward truck owners who need more capability and warmth on their frosty drives.

It starts with an engine block heater, heated side mirrors, heated seats and steering wheel, and a remote starter to get the truck warmed up before you step out of the door. And once you're on your way, you won't have to worry about getting stuck thanks to four-wheel drive with an electronic rear differential lock and high and low settings, plus a one-inch lift kit, and three-peak mountain snowflake-rated Falken LT off-road tires. And just in case, tow hooks are included.

The truck has also been dressed up with body-colored door handles, side mirror caps, and steel front fascia. Front and rear parking sensors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Uconnect infotainment system with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather are also fitted as standard.

The 1500 North Edition is based on the regular 1500's Big Horn model and can be ordered with short or long bed cab body styles, and either the 1500's standard 3.6-liter V-6 and mild-hybrid setup or available 5.7-liter V-8.