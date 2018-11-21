2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2019 Kia K900: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Ford Explorer spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz has redesigned its GLE, and the SUV is now bigger and bolder than ever. The increase in size has made it possible to bring back a third row, but thankfully this hasn't upset the dynamics. This is still one of the comfiest SUVs on the market.

Ford is almost ready to show us a redesigned Explorer, as the latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear. The new SUV will be one of the first models to ride on Ford’s next-generation platform for larger models. The platform will also appear in Lincoln's revived Aviator due about the same time as the Explorer.

Kia is giving the full-size sedan segment a second go with a redesigned K900. The price has been increased substantially with the redesign, but the new car is much improved over the soft and wallowy outgoing model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE first drive review: Outrunning dinosaurs

2020 Ford Explorer spy shots and video

2019 Kia K900 coddles buyers for $60,895

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid priced at $35,970 ahead of LA auto show debut

Elon Musk open to working with Daimler on electric van

Commentary: Plug-in hybrids shouldn't just be California compliance cars