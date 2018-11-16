2020 BMW X6, 2020 Buick LaCrosse, 2020 Toyota Camry TRD: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 BMW X6 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A new generation of the BMW X6 has been spotted. The design is very close to what we see on the latest X4 and is overall much more muscular than what we find on the current X6. The market launch should take place next year.

The first photos of Buick's updated LaCrosse have surfaced. They show substantial changes are in store for Buick's big front-wheel-drive sedan.

Toyota looks to be finally getting serious about its TRD performance sub-brand. The automaker will use this month's 2018 Los Angeles auto show to introduce TRD versions of its Camry and Avalon. The next-generation Corolla sedan will also make an appearance.

