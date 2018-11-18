2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk recalled due to floor mats





2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Faulty floor mats have prompted Jeep to recall a number of 2018 Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk models. In total, the recall affects 4,822 units.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles filed documents for the recall with NHTSA in late October. According to the agency, the driver's floor mat may not provide sufficient clearance between the floor and accelerator pedal. The floor mat could thus get stuck, which wouldn't allow the accelerator to return to its neutral position. Obviously, unintended acceleration increases the risk of a crash.

No injuries have been reported due to the floor mat defect, and FCA said owners should be aware of the proper procedure in case the floor mat does get stuck. Drivers should apply the brakes, which initiates a brake-throttle override function. Even if the accelerator is not in its neutral position, the brake application will return the engine to idle.

Of course, anyone seriously concerned can also remove the floor mat for the time being. But 707 horsepower ready on command from the SUV's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine is hardly anything to toy with.

FCA expects to begin the recall on Dec. 18 and will begin to notify owners shortly. A dealership will inspect the floor mat, and if it's faulty and out of specification, the dealer will provide a new floor mat free of charge.