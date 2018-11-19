Carlos Ghosn misconduct, Lamborghini SC18, Jeep Trackhawk recall: Car News Headlines

Nov 19, 2018
Lamborghini SC18

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan on Monday for allegedly lying about his salary to investors and using company funds for personal expenses. Credited with saving Nissan from bankruptcy, the executive will reportedly be ousted from Nissan's board on Thursday.

Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport department unveiled a one-off project dubbed the SC18. Commissioned by a customer, the wild track-oriented supercar is based on the Aventador SVJ and is powered by a 6.5-liter V-12 that produces 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recalled 4,822 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks. The recall was prompted because there may not be sufficient clearance between the driver's floor mat and the accelerator pedal. Thus, the floor mat could get stuck, which wouldn't allow the accelerator to return to its neutral position.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Nissan reportedly to fire chairman Carlos Ghosn over misconduct

Lamborghini motorsport squad builds a wild one-off Aventador

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk recalled due to floor mats

Scooter renter Lime gets into the car-share business

Future electric cars could store energy in carbon-fiber bodies instead of batteries

VW has no fun trademarking I.D. name series

Ford wants to eradicate new car smell in China

Apple co-founder not sold on self-driving cars

EPA announces tighter smog regulations on heavy trucks

