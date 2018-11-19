Carlos Ghosn misconduct, Lamborghini SC18, Jeep Trackhawk recall: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Lamborghini SC18

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan on Monday for allegedly lying about his salary to investors and using company funds for personal expenses. Credited with saving Nissan from bankruptcy, the executive will reportedly be ousted from Nissan's board on Thursday.

Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport department unveiled a one-off project dubbed the SC18. Commissioned by a customer, the wild track-oriented supercar is based on the Aventador SVJ and is powered by a 6.5-liter V-12 that produces 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recalled 4,822 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks. The recall was prompted because there may not be sufficient clearance between the driver's floor mat and the accelerator pedal. Thus, the floor mat could get stuck, which wouldn't allow the accelerator to return to its neutral position.

