MG eZS is first electric car from British brand

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 MG ZS

MG, owned by Chinese automaker SAIC, has been hinting over the past year at an expansion into the electric car arena, and on Friday we saw the historic British brand finally roll out its first electric car.

The car is an electric version of MG's existing ZS compact crossover (gas-powered version pictured), and it made its debut at the 2018 Guangzhou auto show currently underway in China.

The car is called the eZS and right now MG is quiet on details as development is ongoing. However, officials have hinted at an output of around 150 horsepower and a range of just over 200 miles on a single charge.

MG will source batteries for the eZS from China's CATL, the same company tapped by BMW Group for supply of batteries for its future electric cars. For the BMW deal, CATL will establish a new plant in Germany.

Since MG isn't present in the United States, don't expect to see the eZS on local soil. In fact, it may only be sold in China as MG is yet to announce plans to launch it elsewhere.

MG first hinted at its electrification plans with the reveal of the E-Motion concept car a year ago. There have been hints that the sports car concept might enter production, but you can already snap up an electric MG sports car. A British firm by the name of RBW recently announced plans to convert old MG roadsters into EVs.