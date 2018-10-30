Follow Jeff Add to circle



Hispano Suiza revival set for 2019 Geneva auto show

Big, pre-war cars are the things for which Hispano-Suiza is best known. Founded in 1904, the Spanish marque has been defunct since 1968. That's all set to change as the brand is being revived with the launch of a new electric supercar, and it's set to be revealed next March at the 2019 Geneva auto show.

Based in Barcelona, Spain, the new Hispano-Suiza is moving forward with its revival plans and the original family is still very much involved. Miguel Suque Mateu is the great grandson of the company's original founder. His vision is to realize a dream of his great grandfather, and that is to bring an electric car to the market.

Apparently, Hispano-Suiza actually produced one of the world's first electric cars back in 1900, but it was just a prototype that was never brought to market. Mateu plans to change that with Hispano-Suiza's first new car since 1937.

While Hispano-Suiza has been quiet on the automotive front, the company has been a part of other industries over the course of the last few decades. Aviation has played a strong role with the family, as it focused more heavily on developing aircraft engines starting after the second World War. A French division of the company built landing gear, ejection seats, and turbine engines.

Now Hispano-Suiza is returning to automobiles. The 2019 Geneva auto show stage is set for this truly classic name to return. And to do so with an electric supercar is quite the way to make a splash at an auto show where many great names display exciting products. We're still over 125 days out from the show's opening day, and we've only got a teaser image on which to pull thoughts, but that shadowy shape shows some classic lines.

The rear fender is reminiscent of 1920s-era Art Deco cars. Big, almost cartoonish fenders present a bold stance. But it's truly hard to tell what's happening with the rest of the car in the teaser image. Regardless, we're eager to learn more. Hopefully HIspano-Suiza rolls out more teasers as we inch closer to the time of the full reveal.