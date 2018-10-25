Cadillac marks 15 years of V-Series with Pedestal Edition ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It's been 15 years since Cadillac launched its first V-Series model, the 2004 CTS-V, and to celebrate Cadillac has launched new Pedestal Edition models based on the ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V.

They're being introduced for 2019 and can be ordered from the first week of November. Their arrival also marks the end of the road for the current-generation ATS-V and CTS-V.

The whole ATS and CTS lines are on their way out in fact, soon to be replaced by CT4 and CT5 lines, respectively. The ATS sedan has already bowed out. Fortunately, the replacement model lines are also expected to get the performance treatment in an expanded V-Series lineup topped by the full-size CT6-V.

But eager buyers looking to hop into a V-Series model today have plenty to admire in the ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V Pedestal Edition models. Just 300 will be built for the United States, Canada and the Middle East, with the ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition priced from $77,090 and the CTS-V Pedestal Edition priced from $102,590. Both figures include destination.

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition

The exterior of the cars are finished in a unique hue called Bronze Sand Metallic. This is joined by black chrome accents and forged alloys sporting a dark finish (18-inch on ATS-V Coupe and 19-inch on CTS-V). The calipers of the Brembo brakes are painted red to provide a contrast, and both models come with a carbon fiber package that uses the lightweight material for the front splitter, hood vent, rear spoiler and rear diffuser.

Highlighting the interior of the Pedestal Edition Cadillacs are Recaro bucket seats in the front wrapped in leather and featuring micro-suede inserts for grip. There is also special badging, carbon fiber dash accents, and a performance data recorder. The CTS-V Pedestal Edition also sports a luxury package that adds a number of goodies including sunshades for the rear windows and a digital rearview mirror.

No changes have been made to the powertrain of either model, so in the ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition you're looking at a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque, and in the CTS-V Pedestal Edition you're looking at a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 delivering a massive 640 hp and 630 lb-ft.