Lamborghini Aventador SV recalled over loose wheel bolts

Even $400,000 supercars can be subject to recalls. In this case, we're talking about the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce (SV).

Per a new bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Lamborghini is recalling a handful of models over loose wheel bolts. According to the recall, the centering and supporting bolts for the brake disc to the wheel hubs may loosen over time. Eventually, the wheel could detach from the car, which obviously increases the risk of a crash.

Lamborghini will replace the affected bolts with new components that feature thread-locking fluid free of charge. The Italian supercar maker said it has identified eight potential cars subject to the recall. In total, Lamborghini produced 600 Aventador SV coupes and 500 roadsters with a $493,069 starting price for the former and $530,075 for the latter. Both feature a 6.5-liter V-12 that makes 739 horsepower, which sends the car from 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds.

The new recall follows a much larger one issued only last week. The regular Aventador, as well as the Veneno and Centenario all became the subject of an engine software issue. That recall affects 1,700 cars in the United States since the Aventador began production in 2012 and includes the special Veneno and Centenario models based on the Aventador. The Italian firm also recalled the Aventador for an incorrect gross vehicle weight rating previously.

Lamborghini expects the latest recall to begin on August 31, and it will notify owners of the affected cars.