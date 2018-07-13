Lamborghini Aventador, Veneno and Centenario recalled

Jul 13, 2018
Lamborghini is recalling 1,700 Aventador coupes and roadsters. The Italian automaker has discovered a gearbox issue that could lead to an engine stall. This recall also affects the special variations of the car, which means that Centenario and even Veneno owners are being hit with a recall notice.

It turns out the seven-speed transmission in the Aventador could downshift automatically while the engine is already at a low point in the rev range. This would lead to an engine stall, and that's never a safe situation. The recall affects all 1,700 models sold in the United States between 2012 and on into 2018.

The funny part of all this is that Lamborghini will have to send out a recall notice to the handful of Centenario and Veneno owners here in the States. This is the second time a notice was sent to this poor folks, as a past issue involving a label displaying incorrect gross vehicle weight rating had to be rectified. That issue, though, was a bit easier to fix as it simply involved replacing the bad label with the correct one.

Apparently this fix isn't that difficult as well. Lamborghini owners will need to take their Aventador and Aventador spinoffs to their local dealer to have the engine management software updated. After that, the mighty 6.5-liter V-12 won't be heading toward a stall situation.

While at the dealership, the handful of Centenario and Veneno owners can commiserate with the 16 Pagani Huayra owners that received a recall notice earlier this year. Though, it's certainly possible that there's a bit of crossover here. Hopefully there's a high-end dealership offering two-for-one recall notice specials for its most prized clientele.

Oh, that dealer should also reach out to its Bugatti Chiron customers while this imaginary special offer unfolds in our head.

