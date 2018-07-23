Saleen Sportruck XR is a hotter 700-plus-horsepower F-150 Raptor





Saleen Sporttruck XR Enlarge Photo

Saleen Automotive, the California company best known for modifying Ford Mustangs and producing the S7 supercar, has a new creation: the Saleen Sportruck XR. Think of it as a hotter Ford F-150 Raptor.

The Sportruck XR made its debut at Harris Ford Lincoln in Lynnwood, Washington, last Friday after a teaser on Saleen's official Facebook page. Notably, the company will offer naturally aspirated and supercharged engines, though Saleen didn't provide performance specifications. We do know the latter will make at least 700 horsepower.

The suspension and off-road credentials were developed with Greg Foutz of Foutz Motorsports as Saleen CEO, Steve Saleen, set out to build the best off-road pickup possible. With said ethos, the suspension boasts 2.5-inch coil-over shocks to level the front of the truck with the rear, while rear gains its own set of 2.5-inch Smooth series shocks. Customers who opt for the range-topping "Black Level" Sportruck XR will get 12 inches of front suspension travel and 14 inches in the rear, plus bypass-valve shocks by Fox all around.



Saleen rear leaf springs, bump stops, and frame gussets are included no matter which Sportruck XR specification the buyer chooses. The brakes are Saleen's signature units—13.8-inch vented front rotors with two-piston calipers and 13.8-inch vented rear rotors with single-piston calipers. Slotted rotors up to 14 inches in diameter with six-piston calipers will be optional.

General Tire Grabber X3 33-inch rubber wraps six-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, and chrome- and carbonite-finished wheels will be on the options list.

Aside from the performance enhancements, Saleen designed its own front and rear bumpers, body-matching wheel flares, side steps, grille, tailgate, and hood. Other details include a windshield banner, door chevrons, a Saleen 30th Championship wreath, and serialized bumper numbers.

Moving inside, the Sportruck XR has embroidered headrests, signature Saleen white-faced gauges, Saleen floor mats, and a serialized dash plaque.

The company didn't provide pricing, but it will be available this fall. Stay tuned as we learn more about Saleen's off-road menace.

_______________________________________

