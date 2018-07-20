Dodge Challenger drag special, Mini Electric spy shots, Lego DB5: Today's Car News

News
Hennessey's 1,000-horsepower Cadillac CTS-V hits... Modified
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Romanian roulette: Subaru, Prodrive take a... News
an hour ago
an hour ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320Enlarge Photo
You don't have to spring for a Demon if you're looking for a Dodge Challenger drag special straight from the factory. The brand has unveiled a new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. It's a lot like a Demon, minus the uprated Hellcat engine.
A prototype for Mini's upcoming electric car based on the Hardtop has been spotted. Due in 2019, the car will stand out with its backlit grille and funky wheel pattern.
James Bond fans have a cool new Lego kit to drool over. The 1,290-piece kit is for an Aston Martin DB5 complete with all of the gadgetry devised by the Q Branch.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 revealed: long name, short quarter-mile times
2020 Mini Electric spy shots
Live your James Bond fantasies in small scale with this Lego DB5
Trump's aim to forge ahead with auto tariffs could lead to higher car prices, international retaliation
The story of the other long-lost "Bullitt" Mustang
VW electric charger network spreads to Canada
Honda IndyCar that won 100th Indy 500 heads to auction
Ford cuts off compact car production, sales in US ahead of 2020 Focus Active
Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk listed in supplier document
EVgo adds used BMW i3 battery packs to charging stations in California
Email This Page