2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 revealed: long name, short quarter-mile times





By the time you've digested and decoded the mouthful that is the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320's prolific name, rest assured the muscle car will be nearly halfway down a dragstrip.

That's because the big naturally aspirated brute that debuted in Denver on Thursday is built for one-way glory, a quarter-mile at a time.

(Ed's note: The accounting department loaned us a calculator to discover that there are 1,320 feet in a quarter mile.)

Dodge introduced the new drag special at Bandimere Speedway ahead of the Mile-High NHRA Nationals Powered by Mopar, to appease buyers who couldn't snap up a Demon quickly enough—who could?—or didn't have deep enough pockets.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Enlarge Photo

The key difference between the 840-horsepower hero Demon and the R/T Scat Pack 1320 is under the hood—namely, no supercharger. That means that the R/T Scat Pack 1320 pushes out "just" 485 hp from its 6.4-liter V-8, but it's enough to propel the R/T Scat Pack 1320 to 11.7-second quarter-mile times, according to Dodge. An 8-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

From there, the R/T Scat Pack 1320 borrows heavily from the Demon/Hellcat Redeye playbook. There's just one seat as standard equipment: the driver's, but the passenger and rear seat can both be added back in for $1 each. Adaptive dampers, line lock, Transbrake, and Torque Reserve are all included in the R/T Scat Pack 1320 for better launches when the tree lights up. The Transbrake and Torque Reserve were both featured in the Demon to lock up the transmission's output shaft to keep the car still at a standing start and slow the engine's spark advance and manage fuel flow for the best launch. The adaptive dampers in the R/T Scat Pack 1320 also feature a Drag Mode that move weight to the rear for consistent launches.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Enlarge Photo 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Enlarge Photo 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Enlarge Photo

Specially designed Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20s are fitted as street-legal gumballs, and the R/T Scat Pack 1320 features the same beefy 41-spline rear axle half shafts from the Demon.

According to Dodge, all of that hardware adds up to .3 seconds off a quarter-mile time compared to a "normal" Challenger Scat Pack, and a 3.8-second run up to 60 mph from a standing start.

The rest of the car should be familiar—aside from the missing seats. Dodge's 8.4-inch touchscreen is standard equipment, as are power-adjustable front seat(s), rearview camera, and automatic climate control. (Dodge says "comfort conveniences," but we say "weight saving opportunities.")

The R/T Scat Pack 1320 adds $3,995 to the bottom line of any Challenger R/T Scat Pack's $38,995 price. Add $1,595 for the mandatory automatic, and $1,395 for destination charges and the 1320 rings the bell at *finds calculator again* $45,980 to start.

Dodge says orders for the R/T Scat Pack 1320 will open later this year.