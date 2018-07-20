Romanian roulette: Subaru, Prodrive take a record-setting gamble up legendary highway





Richard Thompson picks up his phone with a wet hand and calls back to England from a rain-soaked rural highway in Romania.

Something is wrong with the turbocharging system in Mark Higgins’ car.

The turbocharger isn’t spinning up to 125,000 rpm consistently. It needs reliable boost desperately at 6,800 feet above sea level to force air into the 2.0-liter flat-4 planted in Higgins’ specially built Subaru WRX STI Type RA, a car that has conquered a small, but growing, list of the world’s greatest roads and tracks.

The turbocharger’s deficit is just a few thousand rpm, but it’s enough that Higgins repeatedly called Prodrive’s chief rally engineer Thompson (“Tom-o”) on the radio from the Transfăgărășan highway just hours before to alert him.

Carved into the Carpathian Mountains, the spaghetti strand of Transfăgărășan pavement is consistently called one of the world’s greatest driving roads. It winds past Romania’s pastoral countryside where sheep frequently cause traffic jams.

“Intermittent failure in the turbo, Tom-o. Can you hear me?” Higgins calls, dancing through the dozens of hairpins as I ride alongside.

“With about 4 (kilometers) left, we lost boost,” Higgins says to me.

Something isn’t right.

Thompson calls the factory searching for three small, silver solenoids to fix the car. On July 10, late in the evening, Thompson calls on Howard Choularton to dash to the airport and ferry them on the 5-hour flight from London’s Luton airport to the middle of Transylvania.

It’s the last-ditch attempt to set a record that doesn’t yet exist, and the final scramble on a car several years in the making.

Subaru's record-setting run in Romania Enlarge Photo

Winter 2017

Prodrive’s unassuming factory near Banbury, England, is a squat, white, three-story commercial brick close to the M40 without any trees to absorb the din outside. Out front, the factory proudly flies the Union Jack whenever there’s a race or rally win, which is often.

The company employs more than 500 people spread across its motorsports, materials, and advanced technology programs. During winter, the outside temperature rarely reaches above 50 degrees—a far cry from summer in Romania.

The purpose-built Subaru WRX STI Type RA Special race car that sits in the Prodrive garage already has had 700 hours of work to prepare it for the rigors of setting world records.

Last year, Le Mans racer Richie Stanaway took the car to the Nürburgring-Nordschleife for a 6-minute, 57.5-second scrap over 12.9 miles.

In 2016, Higgins piloted the car to a record-setting lap of the Isle of Man TT circuit, during a 17-minute, 35.169-second brawl around the famed 37.7-mile motorcycle course.

Within the year, Higgins and Prodrive have their sights on a record beyond the scope of both previous runs: a 40-minute slugfest up the Transfăgărășan highway, which covers more than 50 miles and 600 turns.

Although planning for the run began in 2015, getting local authorities, course marshals, and permits has taken more than two years. With agreements now in place, Prodrive can begin to adapt the Subaru race car for the Romanian run, beginning with two engines—one primary, one spare.

Like the planning before it, Thompson calls the engine build up a “slow burn.”