2019 Genesis G70, Subaru record run, 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320: The Week In Reverse





2019 Genesis G70 Enlarge Photo

We drove the 2019 Genesis G70 on the road and track; Dodge revealed the 2019 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320; and Subaru and Prodrive teamed up to make a record attempt in Transylvania. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2019 Genesis G70 and found that Genesis has fixed some of the issues we had with the Kia Stinger. Smaller and lighter than its Kia cousin, the G70 handles better, offers better balance, and has a firmer suspension. It's also more upscale inside, though the Kia has more space for passengers and cargo.

Subaru and Prodrive teamed up to attempt a record-run on Romania's Transfăgărășan highway. We were there to witness driver Mark Higgins attempt the grueling 40-plus minute run through 624 turns. Did he set a new record? Check out our story to find out.

We finagled our way behind the wheel of a Keen Project Safari 911 and had a ball sliding it around on gravel roads. With a 4-inch lift, long-travel shocks, and 16-inch BFGoodrich KO2s, this 911 is your personal Dakar rally car that bombs around the woods, blasts through the mud, then rolls into cars and coffee to the delight of the crowd.

Dodge isn't letting the parts it developed for the Challenger SRT Demon go to waste. Many are appearing on the upcoming SRT Hellcat Redeye, and this week Dodge revealed the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. It comes with the 485-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, and the adaptive dampers, line lock, Transbrake, and Torque Reserve from the Demon help it slay the quarter mile in just 11.7 seconds.

Collector cars aren't just for gear heads any more. German investment banks have begun suggesting that their clients invest in classic cars. A Bloomberg report noted that vintage Porsche 911s have gained 683 percent over their original value over the past 13 years. The sweet spot for investment? A car that costs $116,000.