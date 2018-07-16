Rezvani Tank Military Edition is an armored fortress with available Hellcat power

Jul 16, 2018
Follow Jeff

2018 Rezvani Tank Military Edition

Rezvani, the Southern Californian coachbuilder who first arrived on the scene with the Ariel Atom-based Beast, recently made news with a brand new monster machine.

Rezvani's Tank unveiled last year is a Jeep Wrangler-based, military-spec-looking truck. It only looks the part though, as it doesn't actually offer any protection. However, Rezvani has since rectified that with an updated version, and this one has gone full Rambo.

The bodywork appears to be the same as the modified parts bolted on the original Tank. They're not though, because the Rezvani Tank Military Edition wears Level 7 ballistic armor, meaning it's capable of stopping rounds from high-caliber weapons and assault rifles. The battery, radiator, and fuel tank are also wrapped in Kevlar while the underside of the Tank offers explosive device protection.

2018 Rezvani Tank Military Edition

2018 Rezvani Tank Military Edition

Enlarge Photo

Should you come to a stop or need to press on through hordes of bad guys, the Tank Military Edition wears military grade run-flat tires, and the doors handles are electrified and locked with magnetic dead bolts. There's plenty of blinding light that can shine right in the eyes of your enemies, while you can also shout taunts and threats at them through the on-board PA system.

Perhaps you'd prefer a stealth mission? Turn off all of the lights and use the FLIR display and night vision system to see your way through the darkness. It will be hard to remain stealthy when you step on the pedal, though. That's because Rezvani swaps a 500-horsepower 6.4-liter V-8 into the nose of the custom Wrangler. Or, if you really want to get away from it all you can step up to the 707-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 otherwise known as the Hellcat.

Would you like one for your personal army daily grocery runs? The starting price is $295,000. Adding the Hellcat engine easily pushes the price well into $300,000+ territory. It doesn't matter though, because we're dying to drive it.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Rezvani Tank Military Edition
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Genesis G70 first drive review: getting the details right 2019 Genesis G70 first drive review: getting the details right
2019 Honda Civic Type R spy shots 2019 Honda Civic Type R spy shots
Porsche hints at upgrades for 2019 Porsche Macan Porsche hints at upgrades for 2019 Porsche Macan
2019 Porsche 911 spy shots and video 2019 Porsche 911 spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.