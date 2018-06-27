2019 Aston Martin DBS, 2019 Audi Q8, 2019 McLaren Senna: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin has replaced its Vanquish with a new super GT dubbed the DBS Superleggera. The Ferrari 812 Superfast rival features a full carbon fiber body and 715-horsepower V-12, and it will be in showrooms by the end of the year.

Also reaching showrooms later this year is the new Audi Q8. The coupe-like SUV is Audi's challenger to the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and we've just taken one for a spin.

Another vehicle we drove was McLaren's brutal Senna. McLaren calls the 789-hp Senna the ultimate street-legal track car, and you can find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

