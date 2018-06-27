2019 Aston Martin DBS, 2019 Audi Q8, 2019 McLaren Senna: Today's Car News

Jun 27, 2018
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin has replaced its Vanquish with a new super GT dubbed the DBS Superleggera. The Ferrari 812 Superfast rival features a full carbon fiber body and 715-horsepower V-12, and it will be in showrooms by the end of the year.

Also reaching showrooms later this year is the new Audi Q8. The coupe-like SUV is Audi's challenger to the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and we've just taken one for a spin.

Another vehicle we drove was McLaren's brutal Senna. McLaren calls the 789-hp Senna the ultimate street-legal track car, and you can find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera debuts with 715 horsepower

2019 Audi Q8 first drive review: the Q flagship

2019 McLaren Senna first drive review: ultimate street-legal performer

2019 Subaru Crosstrek: more safety gear for the hiking boot of crossover SUVs

Sharper look for 2019 Audi A4

JLR to pump money into electric cars instead of diesel

Is BMW cooking up an M4 CSL?

The 10 cheapest new cars with automatic emergency braking

Buy Mercedes' own replica of the world's first car, the Benz Patent Motorwagen

British Columbia opens first hydrogen filling station in Canada

