BMW 7-Series spied, McLaren 600LT revealed, Alfa Romeo 4C coupe dropped: Car News Headlines

2019 McLaren 600LT Enlarge Photo

BMW is working on a major facelift for its slow-selling 7-Series and we've spotted one of the prototypes. Key among the visual tweaks will be a new, much bigger grille.

McLaren has come out with a new 600LT. The 592-horsepower sports car is the third model to receive McLaren's LT designation, joining the 675LT supercar of a few years ago and the F1 GTR LT race car of the 1990s.

Alfa Romeo plans to drop the 4C coupe after the 2018 model year. The slinky sports car isn't disappearing though as the 4C Spider will still be around.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW 7-Series spy shots

2019 McLaren 600LT makes debut

The Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe just died, hope you want the Spider

2019 Volvo XC60 adds less expensive FWD model that costs $40,000

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets revised look, Demon tech

New government in Italy plans 1M electric cars by 2022, could cost $10B

Lamborghini's next one-off supercar might be a hybrid

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe review update: fire-breathing, high-riding hatchbacks

Tesla Model S Electric GT car ready to race

Tesla battery reignites twice after fatal Florida crash: NTSB report