Lamborghini's next one-off supercar might be a hybrid

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

Lamborghini revealed back at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show that it was working on a new one-off supercar like the previous Centenario and Veneno, which are really limited-edition models and not true one-offs.

The automaker's R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani said at the time that the car would be presented shortly to potential buyers. It appears that's now happened as information is slowly leaking out.

The Supercar Blog on Wednesday posted that the new supercar is codenamed the LB48H and powered by a hybrid powertrain.

The site also claimed that styling cues have been borrowed from 2017's Terzo Millennio electric supercar concept (shown above), and that just 63 examples are planned. Production is said to be starting in late 2018 so a reveal can't be far. A possible location is August's Monterey Car Week.

The only other source of possible information on the new supercar is a June 19 Instagram post by Miguel Costa, a Lamborghini executive based in Portugal. He posted the words, “We made it possible! Soon!” together with “#LB48H.” He's since removed the #LB48H portion of the message.

Lamborghini tends to use its one-off models to introduce new styling elements and technology. The most recent, the Centenario, unleashed in 2016 to mark the 100th anniversary of Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s birth, introduced rear-wheel steering.

Considering that hybrid powertrains have already been confirmed for the Urus as well as the successors to the Aventador and Huracán, Lamborghini going the hybrid route with its next one-off makes a lot of sense. Stay tuned.