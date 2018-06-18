Report: Lincoln MKC to be renamed Corsair with 2020 redesign





2019 Lincoln MKC, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

As Lincoln continues to rid its vehicles of the largely unloved MK naming scheme, it appears the MKC will soon be called the Corsair.

The current MKC is one of the remaining Lincolns without a name that is an actual word within the brand's current lineup, and Automotive News reported on Monday that Corsair will fall in line with the luxury marque's affection for travel-themed nameplates. Specifically, Corsair is the name of a pirate ship and also a WWII fighter plane.

Lincoln also sells the Continental sedan, which replaced the MKS, the Navigator, and will soon add both the Nautilus (nee MKX) and Aviator SUVs to the lineup. The MKZ's future remains uncertain, but it could soldier on with a new name affixed to it or it could die along with the Ford Fusion on which it is based.

The report added that Lincoln dealers were shown a number of other vehicles aside from the Corsair. The next-generation Ford Escape, Explorer, Mach 1 electric crossover, a small off-road SUV, and a Lincoln Continental boasting suicide doors were shown last month at a dealership meeting. Note that all but one of the future products are SUVs. Ford plans to axe its entire passenger-car lineup in the United States, aside from the Focus Activ and Mustang.

The MKC's replacement will likely arrive in 2020 and usher in the Corsair name. For 2019, Lincoln will introduce a freshened MKC crossover with the company's latest corporate fascia (largely inspired by the Navigator), LED headlights, and simpler hood lines. The 2019 model year also adds lots of tech goodies, including Wi-Fi, USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking will be newly standard. The powertrain will go unchanged from the 2018 model year.

Although the Corsair name is locked in for now, the report cautioned that executives could still renege on the decision and choose a different name. For now, Lincoln will set sail with the Corsair next decade.