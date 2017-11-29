2019 Lincoln MKC preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lincoln’s MKC has been substantially enhanced for 2019, bringing major improvements to the looks department as well as safety. The luxury crossover made its public debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show.

The enhancements constitute a mid-cycle update for the luxury compact SUV and will be reaching showrooms in mid-2018.

The most obvious change is the new grille that looks like it's lifted straight off the Navigator. However, the 2019 MKC also benefits from new LED headlights and extra chrome detailing at the rear. The designers also simplified the lines on the hood, with the result being a cleaner, more refined look.

2019 Lincoln MKC Enlarge Photo

Inside, natural tones create a warm and inviting space and an available panoramic roof helps to create a light and airy feel. Those looking for a little extra sprinkling of premium can opt for one of Lincoln’s Black Label themes, of which the MKC has three to choose from: Modern Heritage, Indulgence, and Center Stage.

New tech also abounds inside. Standard Wi-Fi, USB ports and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration lets you stay connected. Meanwhile, new electronic driver aids help you avoid running into the trouble. Included as standard are collision warning and automatic emergency braking, while active park assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and cross traffic warning are all available.

The powertrains remain the same as last year. The base unit is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 245 horsepower. An available 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivers 285 hp. Both are paired to a 6-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is available on base versions and standard with the higher-output engine.

2019 Lincoln MKC Enlarge Photo

Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch next summer but should start near the 2018 model’s $34k base sticker.

The MKC has proven a huge hit for Lincoln as roughly half the sales are to buyers new to the brand. Lincoln says most of these newcomers are leaving other luxury brands, such as Lexus and Mercedes-Benz.

For more on the MKC, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.