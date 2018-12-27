2019 Audi A6 preview

Follow Viknesh



Audi unveiled a redesigned A6 in March at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, one that is bigger, more dynamic and much more advanced than its predecessor, and much more distinctive looking too.

The redesign represents the eighth generation of the popular mid-size sedan, and it's currently available in showrooms with a starting price of $59,895, including destination.

The 2019 A6 ups the comfort compared to the outgoing model. There's more space inside, particularly in regards to headroom and shoulder room front and rear. Rear legroom has also been increased. Audi engineers have also developed a new suspension damping system that should lead to a more comfortable ride.

Just one powertrain is available for now. It's a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 delivering 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and drives all four wheels as standard, a configuration good for 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.1 seconds.

The engine also features a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard. This is essentially a beefed-up starter motor that makes the engine stop-start process much smoother. It can also aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking.

While there is only one powertrain, buyers have three trim levels to choose from: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Standard goodies include wood trim, an ambient lighting package, leather trim, three-zone climate control, and eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment. The front seats are also heated as standard.

Like the redesigned 2019 A7 and A8, the 2019 A6 receives a new infotainment system that does away with a rotary dial controller and numerous buttons in favor of two large touchscreen displays in the center stack. An available third display does duty as the instrument cluster. Numerous commands can also be made using natural speech.

There are also more connectivity options for the 2019 A6. Compared to the outgoing model. One of these is a myAudi app that enables the car to connect with a smartphone and thus gain access to even more digital services. There are more electronic driver aids, too. Standard items include automatic emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection, front and rear cross traffic assist, and turn assist. The latter can help prevent a collision with an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane.

Audi is expected to eventually offer an A6 e-tron plug-in hybrid, and sporty S6 and RS 6 options are in the pipeline as well, though the latter might not make it to the U.S. The outgoing RS 6 is available exclusively as a wagon and if the same is true for its successor we likely won't see it here.

Full pricing for the 2019 Audi A6 range is below:

2019 Audi A6 Premium: $59,895

2019 Audi A6 Premium Plus: $63,695

2019 Audi A6 Prestige: $68,095

All prices include a $995 destination charge.

