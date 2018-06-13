2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR, 2019 Audi S7, 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor: Car News Headlines

News
24 seconds ago
Toyota invests $1B in Southeast Asian... Industry
2 hours ago
2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMREnlarge Photo
Aston Martin has just added a Rapide AMR to its arsenal. The sexy sedan sports a 580-horsepower version of Aston's 5.9-liter V-12, turning it into one of the fastest four-doors in production.
Audi's just redesigned the A7 but the S7 and RS 7 versions are still be developed. Today we have new spy shots of the S7 and it is completely devoid of camouflage gear.
Ford continues to raise prices on its F-150 Raptor, highlighting the strong demand for the desert-racing pickup truck. Our advice would be to hold off if you were considering a Raptor and wait until Ford starts taking orders for the updated 2019 model.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR revealed
2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video
2018 Ford F-150 Raptor sees price hikes
2018 Infiniti QX30 adds safety tech, reshuffles trim levels
2019 Volvo S60 first with Polestar Engineered performance upgrade
Autopilot Buddy defeats Tesla's safety systems; it is not your friend
2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Editions add dark hues, dose of performance
2018 Nissan Kicks review
2020 Audi R8 spy shots
Automakers make plea to 9 state governors to help boost electric, zero-emissions car sales
