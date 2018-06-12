2019 Volvo S60 first with Polestar Engineered performance upgrade

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The redesigned 2019 Volvo S60 due to be revealed on June 20 will be the first of the Swedish automaker's cars to receive the new Polestar Engineered treatment.

Recall, Polestar is now a standalone brand so will no longer be building dedicated performance offerings for Volvo like the current S60 and V60 Polestar models. Instead there will be upgrades offered under the Polestar Engineered label.

Given Polestar's focus on electric performance, the first Polestar Engineered upgrade is for a plug-in hybrid version of the new S60, in this case the range-topping S60 T8 Twin Engine which combines a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 at the front axle with an electric motor at the rear.

Polestar tweaks to the internal combustion engine's ECU will see the powertrain's combined output rise to 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque, up from 400 hp and 472 lb-ft in the standard S60 T8 Twin Engine. The tweaks are also expected to improve refinement of the eight-speed automatic transmission and lower the fuel consumption.

2019 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar Engineered Enlarge Photo

But Polestar Engineered isn't only about the powertrain. It's a complete offer, applying Polestar’s performance know-how to the car’s wheels, brakes and suspension as well. For the S60 T8 Twin Engine, there are lightweight wheels, upgraded brakes from Brembo, an adjustable front strut, and adjustable Öhlins shock absorbers with a dual-flow valve that allows stiffening in the springs and dampeners while retaining comfort.

Other Polestar Engineered touches include the sport seats, black chrome exhaust tips, and the yellow accents for example on the brake calipers and seat belts. The yellow hue is to become the new hallmark color for Polestar.

For wagon fans, we can confirm that the related 2019 Volvo V60 will also receive the Polestar Engineered upgrade for its own T8 Twin Engine range-topper.

Volvo will reveal the new S60 at the opening ceremony for its new plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The plant will be the exclusive home for S60 production, though we could see a long-wheelbase version of the sedan built in China. Sales of the new S60 and V60 are expected to commence before the year is out.