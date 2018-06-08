2019 Volvo S60 to be unveiled June 20 at Charleston plant





Teaser for 2019 Volvo S60 Enlarge Photo

As Volvo prepares to inaugurate its first United States-based manufacturing facility in South Carolina, the Swedish luxury marque announced it will also reveal the 2019 S60 sedan at the same location. The S60 will make its debut at the Charleston production facility on June 20.

Motor Authority is scheduled to be on hand in Charleston for the reveal of the S60 and a tour of the new plant.

The reveal is part of Volvo's shifting strategy around media events. Volvo issued a press release about that strategy on Friday. Rather than attend major auto shows, Volvo said it will plan its own "purpose-specific" events. The strategy began with the 2019 XC40 debut at the 2017 Milan Fashion Week and the 2019 V60's debut in the driveway of a suburban home in Stockholm.

Volvo also dropped the bombshell that it will skip the 2019 Geneva motor show with no immediate plans to return.

"We are not saying never to car shows. We expect industry events like the Geneva Motor Show to continue evolving and we may return in future," Björn Annwall, senior vice president of strategy, brand and retail at Volvo Cars, said.

2019 Volvo S60 leaked - Image via Teknikens Värld Enlarge Photo

As for the 2019 Volvo S60, the sedan will be the first Volvo ever assembled in the U.S. Per a leaked photo of the sedan published in March, the S60 resembles a scaled-down version of the S90 sedan. The interior should directly mirror the V60 wagon.

Look for the S60 to first arrive in T5 and T6 variants, delivering 250 and 316 horsepower, respectively. T6 and T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models are in the works, but it's unclear which will show up for the U.S. market. The U.S. is scheduled to get a T8 V60, so that could be a clue about the sedan stablemate. Meanwhile, a long-wheelbase version of the S60 sedan might be built in China.

Starting in 2021, Volvo will also build the next-generation XC90 at the U.S. plant.