Watch lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano melt a Mustang

Lava and hot gasses have spewed out of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island since Thursday, causing the evacuation of thousands of residents in the surrounding area.

There haven't been any injuries but approximately 35 structures have been destroyed by the various fissures that have opened up and the resulting lava flows.

Included in the destruction was a Ford Mustang, which unfortunately for its owner was left in the pathway of one of the lava flows. The video from CBS Miami shows the molten rock slowly edge toward the car and eventually engulf it.

It's impressive to see how well the fourth-generation model held up, considering the combination of extreme heat and weight it must have endured. According to the United States Geological Survey, the Kilauea lava flows measure about 895 degrees F (479 degrees C).

In addition to the volcanic activity, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake was measured in the area on Friday, though it only resulted in minimal structural damage along with a few landslides near the coast.