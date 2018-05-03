Plan underway to build new batch of original Yenko Camaros

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro Enlarge Photo

There's a plan underway to build a new batch of Chevrolet Yenko Camaros.

While the originals were built in the late l960s, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Brand New Muscle Car (BNMC) plans to build new versions of the 1968 Yenko Camaro to celebrate the car's 50th anniversary.

BNMC is a specialist at building new versions of old cars and has permission from General Marketing Capital, the license holder of the Yenko name, to use it on the cars. According to GM Authority, BNMC's Yenko Camaros will even be listed in the Official Yenko Worldwide Registry for authenticity.

The original Yenko Camaro was born because of a need to install a bigger engine into the early Camaros. When Chevy's rival to the Mustang debuted in 1967, it was an impressive car but limited to engines no bigger than a 396 cubic inch V-8. But Chevy dealer Don Yenko of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania used the Central Office Production Order (COPO) program, a program General Motors used for fleet vehicles like police cars, taxi cabs, etc., to special order Camaros with a 427 V-8.

Today, original Yenkos are some of the rarest, valuable, and most collectible Chevrolet models in the world. When one of these unique cars occasionally appears at auction for sale, prices typically start at $250,000. For early Camaros, you're looking at much higher figures. BNMC hasn't mentioned pricing for its 50th anniversary 1968 Yenko Camaro, but the company has various Yenko Camaros it's built priced from $149,995.

Note, there's also a company building modern Yenko Camaros based on the current sixth-generation car. Specialty Vehicle Engineering of Toms River, New Jersey last year unveiled a 2017 Yenko Camaro powered by supercharged and stroked V-8 with 800 horsepower on tap.