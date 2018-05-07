Nico Rosberg takes us for a spin in Monaco in his Mercedes-Benz 300SL

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nico Rosberg has been quite busy since stepping down from Formula 1 at the end of the 2016 season, the same season in which he secured his first and only world title driving for Mercedes-AMG.

In addition to building up a presence on social media and starting his own go karting academy, Rosberg has been spending his time with an assortment of classic cars, one of which is a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL. He was gracious enough to film himself recently cruising around his home in Monaco behind the wheel of the gullwing coupe.

In his video, we get to see what it's like getting into the car, starting it up and driving it. And since Rosberg ventures onto part of the Monaco Grand Prix circuit, he gives some insight into what it's like driving an F1 car there, for example like driving at almost 200 mph around a blind corner in the tunnel.

What's best about the video is seeing Rosberg really drive the 300SL the way it was meant to be driven, and seeing him really enjoy it too.

If you ever see a white 300SL cruising around Monaco, take note because it may just have an F1 world champion behind the wheel.