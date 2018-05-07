Aston Martin Rapide AMR, BMW 8-Series, Kia Niro EV: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin is out testing a new version of its Rapide sedan. The new version is a more-focused offering from the automaker's AMR performance sub-brand, and it looks absolutely stunning testing hard on the Nürburgring.

A new photo of BMW's modern 8-Series has surfaced, this time revealing the car's interior. The world debut is now just over a month away.

Kia's Niro is already available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid guises, and soon an electric version of the compact crossover SUV will join them. Kia has given us a look a the electric Niro, which will sport a 64 kilowatt-hour battery and well over 200 miles of range.

