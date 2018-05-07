2019 Kia Niro EV revealed with 280 miles of range

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Kia on Friday gave us a first look at a new electric version of its Niro compact crossover SUV.

Called the Niro EV and taking inspiration from a concept of the same name unveiled at January's 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, the newest addition to the Kia lineup is set to join hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Niro when it goes on sale next year.

Sadly, the production Niro EV looks relatively plain, based on the existing silhouette, lights, and bumpers, when compared with the cool-looking concept shown during CES. Unique treatments include the sealed-off grille and more aerodynamic wheel patterns. Expect minor changes inside as well.

Full specifications will be released closer to the market launch but we know the Niro EV has been designed with two lithium-polymer battery options: 39.2 and 64 kilowatt-hours, though only the larger unit is expected in the United States. The units are the same offered in the related Kona Electric from Hyundai.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Enlarge Photo

Kia states a range of 280 miles for the 64-kwh battery and 150 miles for the 39.2-kwh unit, though these figures will likely be reduced when measured by the EPA. Factor on a final figure of about 240 miles for the 64-kwh battery.

There's been no mention of horsepower, though we can look to the Kona Electric for an idea of what's possible. The Hyundai features a 201-horsepower electric motor at the front axle when equipped with the 64-kwh battery and a 133-hp electric motor when equipped with the 39.2-kwh unit.

Kia also hasn't mentioned pricing but expect the Niro EV to be competitive with the Bolt EV, which is priced from $37,495.

The Niro EV will make its formal debut in October at the 2018 Paris auto show. It is expected to reach showrooms here in early 2019.