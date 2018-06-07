Hyundai SUV concept, Kia Niro EV, hypercars in WEC: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai has rolled out a full-size SUV concept that previews a new model heading to showrooms next year. Called the Grandmaster, the concept made its debut at the 2018 Busan auto show and features Hyundai's newest design idiom.

Kia used the Busan show to present the electric version of its Niro compact crossover SUV. Called the Niro EV, the newest electric car has a 201-horsepower output and claimed 280 miles of range.

Proposed changes to the regulations for the World Endurance Championship could see the top class feature race cars designed to resemble the current crop of hypercars such as Aston Martin's Valkyrie. It could lead to race cars like the GT1-spec cars that competed last decade in the FIA GT Championship, such as the McLaren F1 GTR and Porsche 911 GT1.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Lexus ES first drive: a luxury staple breaks into 3-part harmony

Volvo gives glimpse into its future operations

Study shows 23 percent cancelations on Tesla Model 3 deposits

Rolls-Royce design chief steps down

Uber costs less than driving in some major cities

2019 Acura RDX to race at Pikes Peak

Texas reinstates incentives for electric and alternative fuel cars