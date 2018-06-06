2019 BMW X5, 2019 Jeep Renegade, 2019 GMC Sierra 1500: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The original X5 was one of the first vehicles to offer SUV utility in combination with car-like dynamics. Now the popular nameplate is into its fourth generation, with the newest version offering more power and space than ever before.

Jeep's pint-sized Renegade has just been updated. We don't have all the specs yet but we can expect some new powertrains and more tech. Incredibly, Jeep plans to add an SUV even smaller than the Renegade to its lineup.

Hot on the heels of the reveal of its redesigned 2019 Sierra 1500, GMC has revealed a new Elevation version of the full-size truck. This is the truck for buyers who value style just as much as capability.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

