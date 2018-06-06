Tesla Model Y teased again, reveal coming March 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Tesla Model Y electric SUV due for reveal in 2019 Enlarge Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed new details about the Model Y electric SUV during the company's annual shareholder meeting. Among the details was a new teaser shot, which follows an initial teaser released by Tesla last June (shown below).

The new teaser is once again a shadowy shot devoid of details but it does provide a glimpse of the proportions of the Model Y, which Musk said Tuesday would be revealed in March 2019 and put into production in early 2020.

Curiously, both Model Y teasers show the vehicle without any side mirrors, suggesting it may rely on tiny rear-facing cameras as opposed to bulky, aero-sapping side mirrors. Whether that will become a production reality will depend on regulators, however. Audi's e-tron due later this year will ditch side mirrors, though not for the U.S. market.

The Model Y is a small SUV similar in size to the Model 3. It is expected to feature the controversial falcon wing doors like the larger Model X and target the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC and BMW iX3, due in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The Model Y should significantly undercut the luxury brands' offerings in price, however.

Teaser for Tesla Model Y electric SUV due for reveal in 2019 Enlarge Photo

Musk also reiterated Tuesday that the Model Y will likely need to be manufactured at a new plant as Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California is already at capacity with Model S, Model X and Model 3 production, with the latter now rolling out at 3,500 units per week and on track to hit 5,000 by the end of June.

The Model Y plant will also likely end up producing Tesla's planned Semi and second-generation Roadster, which Musk said were both on track to start production in 2020. It isn't clear where the plant will be located. Tesla is known to be planning a plant in China and possibly another in Europe.

Musk also revealed at the shareholder meeting that the Semi and Roadster have received design improvements, with the latter said to be coming with an available “SpaceX” package. No further details on the package were mentioned, though we doubt it will contain the rockets that Musk mentioned last November.

As for the Semi, Musk said changes made should improve performance as well as enable Tesla to sell the truck globally. Tesla has previously said the Semi would offer up to 500 miles of range and would start around $150,000.