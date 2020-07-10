We drove the 2020 Polaris Slingshot R; Dodge talked Challenger Super Stock and Demon; and the 2021 Ford Bronco family took shape. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We tooled around in the 2020 Polaris Slingshot R and basked in the attention of fans and onlookers. Our resident 12-year-old fangirl said "it's like a roller coaster." The three-wheeler is a fun toy unlike anything on the road, but it's a tough sell for our imaginary garage.

The new 2021 Nissan Frontier was spotted roaming public roads in production form. The truck will get the 3.8-liter V-8 and 9-speed automatic transmission that debuted in the 2020 model, plus mini-Titan looks and its first significant update since 2005. Expect a reveal in the coming months.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told us the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is not another Demon. The Super Stock lacks the Demon's hood, trans brake, skinny front tires, and some suspension parts. Kuniskis confirmed Demon parts will only be available to Demon owners who can provide the correct VIN.

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was announced with new colors and additional tech features, but it retains its sub $60,000 starting price. The powertrain stands pat with a 6.2-liter V-8 with 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful Z06 model is likely coming for the 2022 model year.

Ford announced the 2021 Bronco won't be just a Bronco, it'll be a lineup consisting of three models—a Bronco family. With two-door and four-door body styles, plus a smaller Bronco Sport model, the Bronco lineup is aimed at off-road enthusiasts who might otherwise buy a Jeep Wrangler.