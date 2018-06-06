Rolls-Royce design chief steps down

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Rolls-Royce on Wednesday announced the departure of its design chief Giles Taylor.

In a statement, the automaker said Taylor had left Rolls-Royce and parent company BMW Group to pursue “alternative business interests.”

A successor is yet to be named.

Taylor took over the design reins at Rolls-Royce in 2012, replacing Ian Cameron who set the mark for the British brand's current design theme with the seventh-generation Phantom launched in 2003

During his tenure at Rolls-Royce, Taylor penned some real masterpieces such as the Dawn convertible and recently revealed Cullinan SUV, as well as expanding the services of the Rolls-Royce Bespoke personalization department to enable the commission of one-off models.

Taylor was also tasked in 2016 with imagining the Rolls-Royce of the next 100 years, the result of which was the 103EX concept, an impressive coupe that boasted electric power, self-driving capability, and a virtual assistant full of British charm.

Prior to joining Rolls-Royce, Taylor served as a designer at Jaguar.