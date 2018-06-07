Daimler has 2 new electric trucks to counter the Tesla Semi

Jun 7, 2018

Freightliner eCascadia electric semi-truck

Freightliner eCascadia electric semi-truck

Enlarge Photo

Daimler has aggressively moved to carve its niche in the electric commercial vehicle space, and the German auto giant has two new offerings for the North American market.

Introduced under the Freightliner brand, the eCascadia and eM2 trucks mark Daimler's expansion into the electric heavy- and medium-duty semi market. And the first units will enter production this year, well ahead of the Tesla Semi.

With the Thursday announcement, Daimler announced it will consolidate its electric commercial vehicle expertise under one roof with the E-Mobility Group (EMG). EMG will define Daimler's strategy for electric components, complete electric vehicles, and develop a standardized global electric architecture similar to Daimler Truck’s global platform strategy for its internal combustion engines.

Freightliner eM2 electric truck

Freightliner eM2 electric truck

Enlarge Photo

The eCascadia and eM2 are the latest from EMG's strategy. The eCascadia is essentially a Cascadia heavy-duty semi truck with a battery-electric powertrain. According to Daimler, the powertrain makes 730 horsepower via a 550-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The heavy-duty semi will go 250 miles on a single charge and operators will see 80 percent of the battery charged in just 90 minutes. The eCascadia is rated for loads greater than 15 tons.

The eM2 is a medium-duty semi-truck with 480 hp and will go 230 miles on a full charge. The eM2's 325-kwh battery pack can be recharged to 80 percent in 60 minutes.

Daimler and Freightliner said both electric semis have been designed specifically for the North American market to appease the region's semi design. That meant a long hood and boxier proportions were in order. Both trucks join Daimler's growing portfolio of electric commercial vehicles: the FUSO eCanterThomas Built Saf-T Liner C2 Jouley school bus.

Daimler plans to put 30 of the new trucks into production this year. Shortly after, customers will receive the semis before regular production gets underway in 2021.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Kia Niro EV debuts with 210 horsepower, 280 miles of range 2019 Kia Niro EV debuts with 210 horsepower, 280 miles of range
Hyundai previews its full-size SUV with Grandmaster concept Hyundai previews its full-size SUV with Grandmaster concept
2019 Acura RDX to race at Pikes Peak 2019 Acura RDX to race at Pikes Peak
Historic liveries will line Porsche's 911 RSR race cars at Le Mans Historic liveries will line Porsche's 911 RSR race cars at Le Mans
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.