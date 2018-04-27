The first Ferrari Sergio is heading to auction again





First production Ferrari Sergio for auction Enlarge Photo

Those who missed out on owning the very first Ferrari Sergio will have yet another chance—it's headed back to the auction block. RM Sotheby's has consigned the special Ferrari, which the marque built alongside Pininfarina to celebrate the latter's 85th anniversary and celebrate the late Sergio Pininfarina.

In total, Ferrari produced six Sergio models and the marque sold all six before the car made its official debut at the 2015 Geneva motor show. This same car is the Ferrari Sergio that made its debut at the motor show and most recently was for sale last August for an eye-watering $5 million.

It's unclear if the car sold for such a high sum, but this time, it's expected to fetch around $3.67 million. The Sergio cost around $3 million when new, so this auction price seems awfully more reasonable for the rich and famous folks.

Underneath the unique and rather sleek design is a Ferrari 458 Italia and a 4.5-liter V-8 engine, which spins out 605 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. According to the auction company, the Sergio displays under 125 miles on its odometer. Despite its coachbuilt look, the Sergio also features the 458 Italia's windshield, interior, and taillights

We're not sure why this particular car keeps trading hands, but we have no doubt bidders will line up for the chance to own a piece of Pininfarina and Ferrari history.